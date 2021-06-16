Museums in Oak Ridge reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As more and more people get vaccinated, many places are reopening their doors including all of the museums in Oak Ridge.

According to Katy Watt, president of Explore Oak Ridge, the K-25 History Center has opened several new exhibits. Other museums that have also opened include the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and American Museum of Science and Energy. Watt also says that Oak Ridge has a number of outdoor options for paddlers, mountain bikers and hikers.