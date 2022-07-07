FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Town of Farragut and the Shop Farragut organization announces this year’s MUSICFEST at West End presented by The Knox Fox Realty Group.

It will take place Friday, July 8 from 6:00 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 from 3 to 10 p.m. in the West End Shopping Center parking lot just south of Farragut High School.

Farragut merchants and other local vendors will move outside to showcase their products and services to crowds who will enjoy the performances by eight bands showcasing the diversity in our area’s music scene.

This event is free to the public and family-friendly with children’s activities provided.

Friday, July 8 – Schedule of Bands

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pale Root

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Solstice

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Jada Blade



Saturday, July 9 – Schedule of Bands

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Jennifer Daniels

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Vivid Display

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mystic Rhythm Tribe

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Mighty Blue

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Lilly Winwood* and Band

*(Daughter of Classic Rocker, Steve Winwood)