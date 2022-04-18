KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Volunteer Week is celebrated April 17-23. The American Red Cross, Tennessee Region is honoring the work of its volunteers who give their time to help people in need.

Across the nation, more than 300,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to disasters, donating blood, helping servicemembers and their families, and helping communities with emergency preparedness.

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor all of our volunteers for their constant service and support,” Joel Sullivan, Red Cross regional executive director, said. “They are true heroes who give their time day and night to help their local community.”

In the Volunteer State last year, Tennessee Region Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 1,375 local families who faced emergency situations. They trained 35,439 people in lifesaving skills and provided 8,482 services to military members, veterans and their families.

Red Cross officials say the need for volunteers has never been greater. For those interested in becoming a volunteer can visit their website.

The East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross said one of the next events their volunteers will be at is a free home fire safety education and smoke alarm installation event in the Cumberland Estates neighborhood. The event will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those interested can schedule an appointment here.