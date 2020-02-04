National Wear Red Day on Friday – Raising awareness of cardiovascular disease in woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Friday is National Wear Red Day, an event that aims to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease among women.

We caught up with Beverly Miller, executive director of the American Heart Association, and Dr. Malcom Foster, a cardiologist with Tennova Healthcare.

Why is raising awareness of cardiovascular disease so important?

It brings awareness to women’s number one health threat: cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Woman movement urges women to take action to reduce their personal risk for cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

What can we do this Friday?