Need a New Year’s resolution that helps the environment? Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful has some ideas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While many make New Year’s resolutions often involving physical health or personal habits, there are other ways to resolve to do better in 2021, such as helping the very environment in which you live. Local nonprofit, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, has some ideas worth looking into, if you want to get creative and have a great way for getting outside.

The Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful campaign has some socially distanced ideas that will help the environment throughout the year. The KTRB hosts organized clean-ups in small groups of volunteers and the fist clean-up of 2021 is Saturday, Jan. 9.

You can also “adopt a storm drain” and instead of attending large clean-ups throughout the year, in which you instead stop by once a month to clean the waterway.

There are a few more ideas for a New Year’s resolution – such as making a pledge.

The nonprofit is also encouraging people to pledge for rivers and give up single-use plastic or styrofoam items for the next year, such as plastic bottles, styrofoam cups or plates, plastic straws or plastic grocery bags.

You can also pledge a monetary donation to the nonprofit as they work to keep — you guessed it, the Tennessee River beautiful and clean.

To make your pledge or to sign up to volunteer, you can head over to their website here.