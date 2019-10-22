New balloon fest brings family fun to East Tennessee

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest is offering a new fall activity for families and visitors.

The hot air balloon festival is being held from 1-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27 at Chilton Farm in White Pine. More than 20 balloons are participating in the event. Some of the special balloons that will be on hand include Smokey the Bear, Pokey the Turtle and Puddy Cat. Balloons will inflate in the early afternoon with about half ascending in free flight. There will be a balloon glow each evening.

Additionally, the festival offers music, food, and activities. Musical acts Hillbilly Bonez, Wild Blue Yonder, Pea Pickin’ Hearts, Lost Creek Band, Sugarlime Blue, GRITS, Hutcheson Brothers, Steve & Abby Duo, and Kelly Shipe will perform.

The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council hopes to make this a premiere annual agritourism event for the area. Event organizers are excited to show off the beauty of Douglas Lake and the countryside of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Admission to the event is $20 per vehicle in advance, or $30 on site. There are add on experiences like the wine tasting and tethered balloon rides at additional cost. You can get tickets online here.