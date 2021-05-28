New East Knoxville event brings fun and bikes to kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two organizations are hoping their newly formed event will give kids “another way to express themselves.”

Saturday, May 29, will be the first Bikes Up Guns Down event from 2-6 p.m. at Chilhowee Park. Humble Hero group and Men on a Mission organization are behind the new event. Prizes and games will be given out for all ages.

Ross Long of Humble Hero felt his group and Men on a Mission could make a difference in the community.

When Denzel Grant of Men on a Mission reached out, Long said “it was a no-brainer” to be a part of event.

Grant, founder of Men on a Mission, says the idea was discussed a few months ago, but only came to fruition a couple of weeks ago.

“We just wanted to give them a few hours and enjoy themselves a little bit.”

Denzel Grant, founder of Men on a Mission

Community members are recommending attendees bring chairs and blankets for a day of food, music, stunt shows and more. Bikes will be given away in raffles and prizes will be given to the best cars and bikes.

