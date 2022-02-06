NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — Dancing, live country music and roses are all promised at the New Market Volunteer Fire Department’s Valentine’s Dance.

The dance will take place at the New Market Volunteer Fire Department on February 12 from 7 pm to 10 pm. The Dixie Rose Band will be playing live music. The first 50 women to arrive will receive a rose. The oldest and youngest couple will win a prize.

Attendees can also have their picture made with their Valentine. Admission to the event is $5. Food will be available. Finally, door prizes will be up for grabs.