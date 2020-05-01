Closings
New overlook at Knoxville’s Lakeshore Park to open Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new HGTV overlook at Lakeshore Park will open to the public on Friday.

The Lakeshore Park Conservancy says the overlook features a central plaza and 500-foot long viewing area with views of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The HGTV Overlook at Lakeshore Park was funded by a $3 million dollar gift from Scripps Networks Interactive.

