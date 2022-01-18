KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greater Knoxville Advisory Board and Johnson University announced the new Impact Scholarship in hopes to encourage students to engage in community service.

High school juniors and seniors who have demonstrated excellence in leading, organizing, or creating service initiatives in the Knoxville area are eligible to receive either a $1,000 or $2,000 scholarship. Two of these scholarships will be awarded to students going to Johnson University.

Johnson University President, Dr. Tommy Smith said, “The centrality of service is one of our core values at Johnson University.”

The application process requires students to write a 750-1,000 word essay illustrating what inspired them to participate in the community service activity, what impact they hoped to have, what they learned, and how the experience changed them. Each application essay must be paired with a letter of recommendation.

All applicants must live in one of the following counties:

Knox

Union

Granger

Jefferson

Sevier

Blount

Loudon

Roane

Anderson

Hamblen

“We are encouraged and inspired by students who serve our community even before their college years begin and are thrilled to establish a new way to both recognize and reward the efforts of two such students each years,” said Dr. Smith.

The deadline to apply is March 21, 2022 and winners will be notified on April 21, 2022. To apply for the scholarship, click here.