OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — “We recognize the spirit of hope,” writes author Katatra Vasquez in her newly published self-guided tour Freedom Day, Journey of Hope Tour: Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Highlighting six significant sites of the African American experience in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, this is Vasquez’ first in a series of self-guided tours of the area. Journey of Hope explores the monumental shift from slavery to freedom.

Inviting both travelers and locals alike to encounter Oak Ridge from this rich historical view, this journey is important for the National recognition of Juneteenth, East Tennessee’s Freedom Day on August 8, and every day of the year.

“No matter who you are the basic human experience of hope connects us all, and that truly is indivisible,” says Vasquez.

To experience Vasquez’ tour right now, download the free Built Story app ― available for iOS and Android. Then search Freedom Day, Journey of Hope Tour: Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The tour costs $10. Once purchased, Tour Takers can start, pause, stop, and re-take the tour as many times as they’d like for 30 days.

Turn-by-turn navigation is provided to each of Vasquez’ tour stops, along with audio, text, musical playlist, and curated photography from her along the way.