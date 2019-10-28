Nominate a deserving senior for the Ageless Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The nomination period for the 2nd Annual Ageless Hall of Fame is now open. Do you know a terrific senior citizen who goes above and beyond for our community? If so, nominate them for the Ageless Hall of Fame.

Older adults in East Tennessee often set the bar for volunteering, yet their achievements are frequently unrecognized. The Ageless Hall of Fame event was established to recognize and honor 16 individuals, age 60 or older, who exhibit care for their community and its citizens. All nominations are reviewed and selected by a committee including representation from county leadership and human service agencies across East Tennessee.

Eligibility requirements are that nominees must by at least 60 years of age, and reside in any of the participating counties: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier or Union. One senior from each county will be recognized at the Ageless Hall of Fame luncheon on May 14, 2020. The nomination period closes February 14, 2020 at 12 noon.

The Ageless Hall of Fame benefits Senior Citizen Home Assistance Service (SCHAS). SCHAS is non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and their families by providing accessible care and supportive services through compassionate personnel.