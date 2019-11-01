Nominations open for the Ageless Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Older adults set the bar when it comes to volunteering, but their contributions often go unnoticed.

We caught up with Jessica Popek with the Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, to learn about the nonprofit’s Ageless Hall of Fame recognizing the senior volunteers caring for our community.

This event was created to recognize and honor 16 individuals, age 60 or older, who demonstrates their care for their community and its citizens.

These people are nominated by their communities, and all nominations are reviewed and selected by a committee made up of each of the counties’ leaders and human service agencies that serve the East Tennessee community.

SCHAS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and their families by providing accessible care and supportive services through compassionate personnel.

SCHAS serves all of the East Tennessee region.

SCHAS also offers financial aid to clients who need the services but cannot afford the full fee.

Through grants, fundraisers and support from the United Way, SCHAS is able to help those with the greatest need. All net proceeds from this event will go to benefit SCHAS clients who rely on this fund.