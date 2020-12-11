Nonprofit started by Knoxville teen donates $45,000 to local food bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville teen has donated $45,000 to provide meals for those in need through the success of his nonprofit business.

In May, 14-year-old William Cabaniss launched ‘Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow,’ a nonprofit business making and selling vanilla extract to fight food insecurity in East Tennessee and his hometown of Crossville.

By July, Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow had raised over $9,000 and received orders from 17 different states.

Each bottle of vanilla sold translates to $14 for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

The $45,000 donated by the nonprofit on Second Harvest’s Double Your Donation Day will help create 135,000 meals to be distributed.