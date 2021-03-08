North Hills Garden Club’s annual plant sale to be held May 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Native plants, herbs, vegetables and blooming annuals will be on sale May 1 during the annual North Hills Garden Club plant sale.

The event will be held in a new location 2511 North Park Blvd. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine.

Residents of historic North Hills donate different varieties of perennial plants and shrubs harvested from their own gardens for the event. There will also be a garden shed with bargain prices for gently used items, an arts and crafts booths, and food trucks.

Proceeds from the sale will support beautification of the neighborhood’s boulevards and park. For more information on the North Hills Garden Club visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthHillsGardenClub or website at northhillsgardenclub.wixsite.com/nhgc.