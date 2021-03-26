Nourish Knoxville welcomes summer farmers market for 18th season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning in May, Nourish Knoxville is bringing back their downtown farmers market for the 18th season. Nourish is working with the City of Knoxville to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols, changing where the markets are located.

Saturdays – Mary Costa Plaza at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Starting Saturday May 1, the farmers market will be located at the Mary Costa Plaza behind the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. This market will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the first hour being dedicated to the elderly and the immunocompromised community.

Wednesdays – Market Square

On Wednesdays beginning May 5, there will also be a location in Market Square sitting north of the outdoor dining section. This market is set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Markets manager Ellie Moore is excited for the chance to open up the markets again, but knows keeping the Market Square market to only Wednesdays right now is the safest option for the city.

Moore says having both markets in Market Square is the end goal, but being able to just have both days for farmers markets is enough cause for celebration.

Farmers market attendees can find a wide variety of locally-sourced food items, such as meats, eggs, breads and cheeses. Seasonal produce, plants and artisan craft products can be found from 60 vendors located at Mary Costa plaza on Saturdays and 15 at the Market Square location on Wednesdays.

Go to https://www.nourishknoxville.org/market-square-farmers-market/ or https://www.nourishknoxville.org/mary-costa/ for more information about the schedule and safety protocols.