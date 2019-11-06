November events at Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre is featuring a diverse lineup this month.

Executive director of the Tennessee Theatre Becky Hancock stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about upcoming performances and events.

Tennessee Theatre’s annual “Stars on Stage Gala” raises funds to maintain, operate and preserve the Official State Theatre of Tennessee and supports free community programs.

This year, they will welcome the remarkable Emmylou Harris to the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

General admission tickets are available, as well as VIP tickets that include premium seating; access to the reception with signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; and a silent auction featuring autographed instruments, music memorabilia, and more.

