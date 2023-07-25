KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A town hall in Oak Ridge is giving the public the unique opportunity to hear stories about the integration of Oak Ridge Schools in 1955 from the students who were there. The event will also kick off the 2023 Biennial Scarboro Reunion honoring the Scarboro 85, also known as the Oak Ridge 85.

The Y-12 National Security Complex has partnered Scarboro Community Alumni Association (SCAA) to host the event will be on Thursday, July 27, starting at 4 p.m. at the Zach Wamp Auditorium. During the event, the public will hear stories about the integration of Oak Ridge Schools from some of the 85 Black students who desegregated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School in the fall of 1955. These students were the first in the Southeast to participate in desegregation following the Supreme Court’s landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision.

The panel will be moderated by WATE’s Tearsa Smith. The audience will also be able to ask questions. For those who are unable to attend, the event will be recorded.

Other events during the reunion include the Scarboro Monument Conceptual Design Presentation, the Meet and Greet-Connect With the Community event, the Scarboro 85 Unity Parade, the Scarboro Fun Day/Skills Challenge, and the Scholarship and Awards Banquet.

On Friday from 4-5 p.m., the SCAA will present the Scarboro Monument Conceptual Design Presentation at the Scarboro Community Center. This event will be followed by a meet and greet event at the Historic Elks Atomic Lodge #1301 on Wilberforce Avenue.

The Scarboro 85 Unity Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It will include organizations, city and county officials, churches, bands, and performers. Line-up will start at 8:15 a.m. with road closures at 8:50 a.m.

Following the parade, the Scarboro Fun Day/Skills Challenge will kick off at 10 a.m. The Scarboro Youth 2023 Recipients will be honored later that day. The day will finish with the Scholarship and Awards Banquet at 7 p.m. at the Scarboro Community Center on Carver Avenue. There will also be an after-party following the banquet at the Historic Elks Lodge.

The reunion will conclude at the Historic Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, where the public is invited to worship with the students and hear a special meditation message.

To learn more, click here, or check out the Reunion at a Glance Flyer at the Oak Ridge Civic Center and Scarboro Community Center.