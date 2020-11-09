Oak Ridge advises caution, shares route ahead of Secret City Half-Marathon, 5K

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city is expecting more than 750 runners for the Secret City Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday, Nov. 21, and is asking motorists and residents to be on alert near the Melton Hill Lake area.

As the racers make their way through the city streets and greenways caution is advised before, during and just after the race. While the races start at 9 a.m. there will be volunteers setting out cones along the course as early as 6 a.m. Oak Ridge Police along with Anderson County deputies will be directing and stopping traffic where and when it is needed.

While no roads will be shut down due to the race traffic, motorists should expect some minor delays due to runners crossing streets on Melton Lake Drive and Emory Valley Road. Motorists are asked to take it slow in these areas and be mindful of the race participants.

Online registration and race information for both races can be found by visiting www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com.

The half marathon and 5K both start and finish at the Melton Lake Peninsula. The half marathon route (13.1 miles) is as follows:

South from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive turning right onto Union Valley Road then right onto Illinois Avenue.

Illinois Avenue merging right onto Lafayette Drive then right onto Emory Valley Road.

Emory Valley Road turning right onto Briarcliff Avenue then left onto S. Columbia Avenue.

S. Columbia turning left back onto Emory Valley Road then right onto Briarcliff Avenue.

Briarcliff merging right onto Laboratory Road then merging right onto the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Turnpike turning right onto Fairbanks Road then left onto Warehouse Road

Warehouse Road turning right onto Melton Lake Drive then left back into the Melton Lake peninsula.

The 5K route (3.1 miles) is as follows:

North from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive turning right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Immediate right into Elza Gate Park then back down Melton Lake Drive greenway.

