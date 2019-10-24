Oak Ridge’s Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration happening Saturday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend, the Oak Ridge Police Department and Oak Ridge Fire Department are hosting its fire and crime prevention celebration and the public is invited.

WATE 6 On Your Side was joined by ORPD and ORFD at the Grey Mansion to share more about the event and what visitors can expect to learn – and celebrate.

The event is free. It will kick off with a parade Saturday at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park.

The celebration in the park is expected to begin around noon following the parade. The event will also feature food, emergency services equipment displays, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations.