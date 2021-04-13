O’Connor Center offering drive-thru pancakes to raise funds for programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The O’Connor Senior Center is offering its annual breakfast fundraiser to go.

The 2021 Pancake Fest will be 8 a.m. to noon Friday, April 16, at the O’Connor Senior Center parking lot, 611 Winona St.

The drive-thru event will feature celebrity pancake flippers, including local elected officials, community leaders, and media personalities, serving guests throughout the day. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon are scheduled to help around 8 a.m.

Vendors will be posted at the drive-thru offering programs and services for seniors as well as handing out goodies.

The cost is $5 and breakfasts include pancakes, sausage, and your choice of orange juice, apple juice, coffee, or milk. Gluten-free and sugar-free options are available.

Pancakes will be ready at 7 am and can be picked up on your way to work to share with employees or co-workers. You can also place an order by calling 865-523-1135.

You can purchase your Pancake Fest tickets online at knoxseniors.org or at O’Connor Senior Center.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be taken. Attendees are required to remain in their cars and wear a face covering when interacting with vendors, staff, and volunteers.