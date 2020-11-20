O’Connor Senior Center gives away more than 200 Thanksgiving meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seniors were able to get their Thanksgiving meals to go Thursday. The O’Connor Senior Center served up more than 200 hot Thanksgiving meals via drive-thru to those who had registered for the early holiday meal.

Meals included turkey with all the fixings.

“This is something annually that we do,” O’Connor Senior Center manager Calie Terry said. “We have a meal inside, a big band, and it’s all about fellowship, and we were just heartbroken to think that we were not going to be able to do that in some form or fashion this year.

“But luckily, NHC offered to do this for us. They’ve set up everything. We have our board members here to pass out meals, and we’re just making a whole day out of it.”