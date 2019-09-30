October is Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) Awareness Month begins on Tuesday, one organization that works to fight to save babies is the Metro Drug Coalition.

NAS is a set of withdrawal symptoms a newborn baby may experience as a

result of prenatal exposure to prescription drugs or heroin.

Deborah Crouse with the Metro Drug Coalition stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about what NAS is and how devastating it can be to babies – and what can be done.

To help raise awareness about NAS in our community, MDC is asking individuals to wear Pearls and Bowties for Babies on Friday, Oct. 4. MDC encourages you to invite your family, friends and coworkers to participate and post their photos on social media using the hashtag #NASMONTHTN.