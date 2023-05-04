KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is celebrating the older adults in the community during Older Americans Month, which is observed every May. The 2023 theme for Older Americans Month is “Aging Unbound.”

Angela Bartlett with the Office on Aging explained it’s a month for older adults to embrace the opportunity to continue to change. The team encourages people to find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define their limits.

Bartlett also spoke about the new centenarian program happening throughout the month of May, saying they’re working to celebrate all Knox County residents who are 100 years or older in this month with a special flower delivery.

She credited community partners Random Acts of Flowers Knoxville and Food City who are making it all possible. To register a centenarian in Knox County for the flower delivery, people can call Senior Information and Referral at 865-546-6262.