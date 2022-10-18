KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss the new technology and robots that could become available in the near future to help support caregivers.

Director Dottie Lyvers spoke about the topic as it will be discussed further at the upcoming event, “Aging: A Family Affair Conference” on Nov. 10, 2022.

The Office on Aging is located in the LT Ross Building at 2247 Western Ave in Knoxville. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. They can be reached at (865) 546-3500.