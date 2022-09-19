KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The week of September 18-24, 2022 is recognized as Fall Prevention Week, a state and nationwide effort to raise awareness that falls are preventable.

Director of the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Dottie Lyvers, sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to share some tips that could help older adults in the community.

Lyvers also spoke about the O’Connor Senior Center’s Health Fair this coming Friday, Sept. 23. The fair is titled “Touchdown for Good Health” and will start at 8:30 a.m. The O’Connor Senior Center is located at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville.