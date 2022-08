KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is looking for volunteers headed into the fall. They sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News about the different programs and openings where locals can jump in to volunteer their time, saying it’s flexible and there is an opportunity for everyone.

The Office on Aging is located at the O’Connor Senior Center at 611 Winona Street. They can also be reached at 865-523-1135.