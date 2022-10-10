KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss what people need to know ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period.

Open enrollment is from Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 7. During that time, people can either join, switch, or drop a plan. Coverage then would start on Jan. 1, 2023 as long as the plan gets the request within the open enrollment period.

The Affordable Medicine Options for Seniors (AMOS), a program of the CAC Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging, is providing free, unbiased, individualized appointments for Medicare beneficiaries to help understand their options and make important coverage decisions. AMOS staff are State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)-certified. It is necessary to review your insurance plan each year to maintain your best coverage and prices.

AMOS will be assisting beneficiaries at several locations in the community. Appointments are required for all locations. Please call the Office on Aging at 865-524-2786 to schedule.

Senior Center Dates:

O’Connor: October 18, 25; November 1, 8, 22, 29; Dec 6

Larry Cox: October 26

Karns: October 31

Corryton: November 3

Halls: November 9

West: November 15

Carter: November 16

South: December 1

A list of items to bring to appointments is available at each senior center or by calling the Office on Aging at 865-524-2786. Those needing help can also complete the Medicare Part D Worksheet on our the Office on Aging website. Completed forms can be sent to leshea.pridham@knoxseniors.org.

Medicare, which is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS in the United States is a federal national health insurance program for Americans age 65 and older as well as for qualifying younger people with disabilities.

According to Medicare.gov, Medicare is funded through the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund and the Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund.