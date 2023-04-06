KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The cost of living for American senior citizens is on the rise. According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, adults age 65 and over are the only age group to have experienced increasing rates of poverty, up from 8.9% in 2020 to 10.3% in 2021.

That’s one reason why the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is working to make sure older adults across the area have the resources and knowledge to save money when they can.

Angela Bartlett with the Office on Aging visited WATE 6 On Your Side News ahead of “Boost Your Budget” week, which is observed April 10-14, 2023. Below are the tips Bartlett provided to help seniors get ahead.

Get a free Savings Check Up.

Shop weekly sales and cut coupons.

Check with your doctor to see if it is possible to get a generic prescription.

Set your AC to about 74 degrees when you are out of the house.

Look for stores that offer a “Senior Discount.”

Bartlett said the Savings Check Up can be a great place to start with the Office on Aging. A Savings Check Up is an easy way for Medicare beneficiaries to find out if they may be eligible for money-saving benefits. Those interested can set that up by calling 865-546-6262.