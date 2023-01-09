KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As a new year gets started, many people are working on setting goals for 2023. This includes the older adults in our community.

Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging spoke about setting goals that are more outside of the box.

“Resolutions provide goals to achieve and purpose to help you live longer,” said Bartlett. “We typically think of the usual resolution of losing weight, exercising, dieting, and getting finances in order, but there is more to resolutions than just the obvious.”

Bartlett emailed a list of other resolution ideas for 2023. They are listed below:

Gratefulness – Being grateful for what you do have not only has a positive impact on your mental health, but also helps increase your quality of life.

– Being grateful for what you do have not only has a positive impact on your mental health, but also helps increase your quality of life. Move More – Build more movement into your day, achieving the same thing going to the gym does. Set a goal to be more physically active. If you want, join a dance class or exercise class.

– Build more movement into your day, achieving the same thing going to the gym does. Set a goal to be more physically active. If you want, join a dance class or exercise class. Laugh More – Laughter has almost the same benefits as exercise and ignites that same chemical reaction in your body.

– Laughter has almost the same benefits as exercise and ignites that same chemical reaction in your body. Boost your Brain – Lifelong learning is key to aging with quality.

– Lifelong learning is key to aging with quality. Connections – Social isolation is an epidemic among older adults. 36% of those 55+ live alone. If you are one of them then find ways to break the isolation, perhaps volunteering.

Bartlett also encourages people to set practical, measurable and achievable goals or resolutions. She said people can ask themselves the following questions to help them do that:

Will this resolution get you closer to how you want to feel?

Will this resolution give you the energy you desire to create?

Will the resolution help you operate from a place of abundance?

How will this resolution impact you years down the road?

The Office on Aging has a variety of different programs to help older adults in our community live long and productive lives. There are also many volunteer opportunities like Senior Companions or driving for Volunteer Assisted Transportation.