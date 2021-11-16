KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville groups are able to help give more shelter animals a second chance after being selected by the Grey Muzzle Organization to receive a grant. Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet Resource and Knoxville-Knox County Council on Aging’s Knox PAWS program were among the 77 animal welfare groups to receive funding.

Grey Muzzle is dedicated to advancing lifesaving efforts on behalf of dogs ages 7 and up. Since 2008, the group has provided $2,500,000 in funding for medical needs and adoption efforts to organizations around the nation. The group believes every senior dog should have the opportunity to thrive and that no old dog should die alone and afraid.

Knox PAWS matches Knox County residents over the age of 60 with older pets. This grant will provide at least 12 new senior pet placements this year, completely covering the costs of the adoption and veterinary visits, including dental work, laboratory diagnostics, and preventative care. It will also allow many of the pets to be groomed several times during the year. The goal is that the human participants will only have to provide love to their furry friends.

At Young-Williams, Grey Muzzle has already made an impact by helping Mimi, an 11-year-old Yorkie. This summer, Mimi was brought to Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet Resource Center. There is was discovered she had a line of mammary masses on her chest that required surgery. Her owner worried she would not be able to pay for the surgery, but with thanks to the grant, Young-Williams was able to provide Mimi’s medical care at no expense.’

“Mimi is only one of the many senior dogs The Grey Muzzle Organization will help us save,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We sincerely appreciate the organization’s generous award and are grateful for the work it is funding locally and nationwide.”