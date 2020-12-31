On Your Side: Setting and keeping goals for the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new year brings new resolutions, goals, and hopes of what could be. Part of that, for some, means setting and achieving goals.

Bekah Grace, the executive director of the Cansler Y, part of the YMCA of East Tennessee, spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side offering tips on how to create and stay with new year’s resolutions.

The most important step: Be realistic in goal-setting.

“Focus on what it takes to get you there, not the number on the scale,” Grace said.

Goals can be physical, but also mental and spiritual, according to Grace.

“Consistency is huge. Seeing people every day, talking to people every day. That’s why the community is huge. A gym community, you’ll see people you’ll talk to people, even if its over a digital connection,” she said.

The YMCA of East Tennessee is running a program, “Dashing All the Weigh Out of 2020,” a six-week program aimed at kickstarting resolutions.

Cost: $15 for Y Members; $50 for Friends of the Y (Non-Members)

Dates: Nov. 23 through Jan. 4

Register online, over the phone, or in person at your Y

Pick up your Dashing All the Weigh Tracker at the Y, or download and print your own.

Grace said it’s important, especially after the year that was 2020, to be kind to yourself with new resolutions. Missing a day is not reason to quit entirely, but rather, keep going.