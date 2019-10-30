‘Operation Blackout’ keeping neighborhoods safe for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halloween is meant to be spooky and fun, not too scary – leading officials to work to keep our local neighborhoods safe so that families can trick-or-treat without worries.

“Operation Blackout” is the statewide safety initiative launch in which TDOC law enforcement goes out in the communities on Halloween night to canvas areas where known sex offenders reside to make sure they’re following strict rules and having no contact with trick-or-treating children.

Every day across the state, the staff of the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) supervises more than 20,000 inmates and nearly 80,000 offenders on community supervision.

Nearly 3,500 of those under community supervision are registered sex offenders.

TDOC officers check on sex offenders to make sure they’re doing the following on Halloween:

Being in their homes by 6 p.m.

Not having any Halloween décor

Keeping their porch light off

Not distributing Halloween candy

Not attending any Halloween functions (Hallelujah Night, Harvest Festivals, etc.)

TDOC Officers will canvas the area and visit more than 3,500 offenders to ensure compliance.

While TDOC officers will be out enhancing public safety, there are some things that you can do to ensure that your child has a safe night full of treats – and not tricks.

Go with your child on Halloween night. This is not only a good way to keep your child safe but is a prime time to get to know your neighbors better.

If you choose to let your child go out without adult supervision, make sure you know where your child will be trick-or-treating.

Before you go out on Halloween night, check the TBI Sex Offender Registry to know which houses you should avoid.

If you see any suspicious activity, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you see a TDOC offender at a Halloween event or with holiday décor, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND and report it.

MAP OFFENDERS | View the TBI’s Sex Offender Locator map (input data required)