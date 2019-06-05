WATE 6 On Your Side is again partnering with Operation Honor Guard and Rose Mortuary to raise money for Operation Honor Guard in the second annual Day of Giving.

The event is set for Oct. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be collecting donations at two Rose Mortuary locations in Knoxville:

Broadway Chapel: 1421 N. Broadway Street

Mann Heritage Chapel: 6200 Kingston Pike

Donations will also be accepted at:

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home: 1106 TN-33 in New Tazewell, Tenn.

Smoky Mountain Opry: 2046 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Donations will be accepted online at WATE.com, as well.

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving at these locations will support local Honor Guard units: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, and Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. It is the goal of the Honor Guard to offer a last tribute of respect to their departed comrades by rendering military funeral honors. Honors are provided to any honorably discharged veterans without any regard to sex, race, color, creed, national origin, or military rank. There is no cost for this service to the family and the individuals representing the Honor Guards are all volunteers.

The four East Tennessee Honor Guards the event supports serve at more than 500 military funerals per year. According to Operation Honor Guard, it costs about $125 to dispatch and serve at a funeral. This cost doesn't account for the cost of uniforms, which can run as much as $800 for each member. That means Operation Honor Guard will need more than $60,000 to support these units for one year.

The Day of Giving is sponsored by Rose Mortuary, Pilot Flying J, CertaPro Painters and Seniors Helping Seniors.

Sponsors