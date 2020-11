PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Honoring those who committed to serving their country. This is what honor guards around East Tennessee have been doing for years. For some members of the Pigeon Forge Honor Guard, the military funerals are beginning to hit closer to home.

"When I started this 10 years ago, we were doing World War II veterans. Then we went through the Korean War and now we are in Vietnam Veterans," says Pigeon Forge Honor Guard Commander Herb Kraehmer. Two-thirds of the veterans that served in Vietnam are no longer with us. We're talking about my age. When I think about two-thirds of my brothers, it's a number that really hits you. It really strikes you."