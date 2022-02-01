KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Honor Guard of East Tennessee strives to honor deceased veterans. They provide free, military funeral honors to any honorably discharged veterans without any regard to sex, race, color, creed, national origin, or military rank.

The semi-annual Honor Guard Day of Giving Telethon intends to raise money for Honor Gaurd’s across east Tennessee. The telethon was held in November 2021. These fundraisers are the primary source of the Honor Gaurd’s income, so donations are graciously appreciated.

The fundraiser far surpassed its’ goal, raising $77,083.96.

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving supports local honor guard units such as: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard.

On Feb. 1, a reception was held with volunteers in our region at the WATE 6 On Your Side Studio, when local honor guard members were presented with a check.