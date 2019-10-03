1  of  2
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving event raises thousands of dollars

Operation Honor Guard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We want to thank the community for helping all of us Wednesday with Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving 2019.

With your help, WATE 6 On Your Side and Operation Honor Guard raised more than $66,000 from donation locations across East Tennessee as well as from our phone bank.

The $66,000+ raised this year was an increase of more than 40% from what was raised last year.

The funds will go toward helping local Honor Guards – volunteers who make it their duty, to honor veterans at their funerals and give them the final goodbye they deserve.

Again – thank you to everyone who helped make Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving such a success.

