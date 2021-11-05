KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday’s Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving Telethon raised more than $70,000 to support local honor guard units that provide military funeral honors to any honorably discharged veteran.

WATE 6 On Your Side is proud to have once again partner with Operation Honor Guard for the annual donation drive. The total raised was $70,480.00.

This fundraiser is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and local honor guard units. Although the fundraiser occurred all day Thursday, donations can still be accepted. Donations can be made online at any time.

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving will support these local honor guard units: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard.

Thanks to our 2021 sponsors

The 2021 Operation Honor Guard fund drive is sponsored by Knoxville Wholesale Furniture, Pilot, Maryville College, Rose Mortuary and Guardian Foundation Repair. WATE would like to express deep gratitude to these partners for helping to make this effort possible.