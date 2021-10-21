KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Our annual Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is back and raising money to help fund volunteer Honor Guards across East Tennessee. The fundraiser is set for Thursday, Nov. 4. Donations will be accepted online and by phone. Learn about the success of Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving in 2020.

Operation Honor Guard is a program that gives our nation’s heroes the farewell they, and their families, deserve. The Honor Guard offers a last tribute by providing military funeral honors, such as the folding of the flag and playing of “Taps.” There is no cost to the family for this service and the individuals representing the Honor Guard are all volunteers. Honors are provided to any honorably discharged veteran without any regard to sex, race, ethnicity, creed, national origin or military rank.

WHAT: Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving

Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 4

Thursday, Nov. 4 WHERE: Donations will be accepted online and by phone

Donations will be accepted online and by phone HOW: Stay tuned for the phone number and website information for donations!

East Tennessee Honor Guard units that serve at more than 500 military funerals each year are supported by this event. The Guard says it costs $125 to dispatch and serve at a funeral, a cost that doesn’t account for the cost of uniforms, which runs about $800 per person. This means Operation Honor Guard needs more than $68,000 in support each year.

WATE aims to help meet this need by inviting everyone to donate online and by phone during the Nov. 4 fundraiser. Veterans, Honor Guard members and WATE 6 staff will take donations by phone, while Lori Tucker will provide live updates from the phone bank throughout the day online and on air.

We are excited to once again support our local Honor Guard units and hope you will join us.