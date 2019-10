Operation Honor Guard: Where to give

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here is a list of the places you can make donations to Operation Honor Guard.

— Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel: 1421 N. Broadway Street, Knoxville

— Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel: 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

— Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home: 1106 TN-33, New Tazewell

— Loudon Funeral Home: 2048 Mulberry Street, Loudon

— Smoky Mountain Opry: 2046 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

You can also donate online and via Facebook.

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving will support local Honor Guard units: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard.