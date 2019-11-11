WATE celebrates success of Operation Honor Guard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Monday’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Knoxville, WATE 6 On Your Side hosted a reception at Greystone mansion to celebrate our recent Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving.

The community helped us raise nearly $65,000 which will go toward local veterans’ Honor Guard services.

Those funds were officially awarded in Monday’s reception.

WATE 6 On Your Side is proud to have helped with this year’s Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving.

