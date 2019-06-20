Organizers looking to learn more about Knoxvillians

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local organization is looking to take the pulse of Knoxville by trying to learn what issues people in this region care most about.

Officials from SEEED, or Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, Stan Johnson and Tanisha Baker, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the survey.

“Taking the Pulse of the Heart of Knoxville” survey – is described as a diverse group of local organizers who work in Knoxville’s inner-city are taking the pulse of the Heart of Knoxville. Their “stethoscope” is a survey that is asking hundreds of people who live there not only what they care about, but also about their quality of life.

The ideas and potential solutions that emerge from the Community Conversations forum will be presented to Knoxville mayoral candidates in a Candidate Forum on July 25.