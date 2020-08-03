Paint Tennessee Purple with the Alzheimer’s Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association launched Paint Tennessee Purple on Monday, August 3 to raise awareness about the more than 120,000 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Paint Tennessee Purple effort continues through August 15. There are a number of ways individuals and businesses can participate and show their support:

Start a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team: Go to alz.org/walk to sign up, then log in to your Participant Center to share your story and link your fundraiser to social media.

Host a giveback event: Restaurants can create purple-themed food and beverages with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

Deck out your space: Pin up purple balloons and streamers or use purple window paint to promote our mission — we love seeing storefronts and office spaces turn purple!

Donate a portion of your profits: Pledge a percentage of your August commission to our cause. We'll help you spread the word so clients can see your dedication to our mission!

Share your story: If you've been personally impacted by Alzheimer's disease, your story has the power to motivate others to get involved in the #ENDALZ movement. Put on your purple, take a selfie and share why you're fighting for the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease on social media.

The Alzheimer’s Association has also announced that the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Knoxville will be a virtual event. Originally scheduled to take place on October 3 at Zoo Knoxville, the organization is pivoting to a “Walk is Everywhere” virtual experience in order to protect the health and safety of the Knoxville community.

The Alzheimer’s Association has created an experience that captures everything the community loves about Walk, including display signs, an online opening ceremony, step tracking app, and other virtual experiences. The organization states, “No matter where participants are walking, we’re all still working toward the same thing: a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information about the Walk, visit alz.org/walk.