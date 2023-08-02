KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The public is invited to the Paint the Town Purple Parade in downtown Knoxville on Thursday night. Be sure to wear purple, the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association “that combines the calm stability of blue and the passionate energy of red.”

The parade is meant to build awareness and make a symbolic gesture as people come together for a common cause in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, which is a progressive, irreversible neurological disorder and the most common form of dementia. Most Alzheimer’s patients are older than 65 years old, but the effects the disease can have on their loved ones and caregivers ripple through families every year.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, worldwide, 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. More than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

To show support for those living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones, the City of Knoxville, Knox County government and the Alzheimer’s Association are hosting the Paint the Town Purple Parade during Paint the Town Purple Week, which runs from July 31-Aug. 5. WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud media sponsor.

Parade attendees can meet up in Market Square starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. Larsen Jay of the Knox County Commission will declare the official Paint the Town Purple Week. Then at 8:30 p.m., there will be a Presentation of Proclamation for Paint the Town Purple Week. At 8:45 p.m., the parade will begin.

The parade will march from Market Square and walk over the Henley Street Pedestrian Bridge, which has been lit purple all week.

To share images and videos on social media, parade attendees are encouraged to use the hashtag, #ENDALZKnox

Later in September, the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Zoo Knoxville.