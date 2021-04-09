Pat Summitt Clinic director shares common signs of dementia after Jack Hanna’s diagnosis announcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A disease that impacts around 120,000 Tennesseans and millions around the country is now impacting a world-renowned wildlife advocate and Knoxville native.

The family of Jack Hanna announced his diagnosis with dementia earlier this week and sadly, the 74-year-old’s condition has deteriorated in the last few months, which means he’ll no longer be able to participate in public events.

To look at the warning signs and resources for patients and caregivers of this disease, we turned to Dr. Roberto Fernandez, the medical director over at The Pat Summitt Foundation’s Pat Summitt Clinic.