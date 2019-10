KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you love Halloween? Do you want to celebrate in the tackiest way possible?

Alexis Dyer with ARC Knox County telling us about the Pawsitively Spooky 5K run/walk.

The 5K is Friday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., taking place at Victor Ashe Park. Cost to register for Adults is $30, and for those under 18-years-old it is $20.

Registration fee include race entry and a participant t-shirt.

All proceeds will benefit The ARC Knox County.