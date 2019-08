The Young-Williams Animal Center is having its Furry Fall Festival on Sunday, Nov. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be discount adoption fees, family friendly activities and a kid zone.

Laila, a happy and house-trained bully mix who was picked up as a stray, is one of the many pets eligible for adoption.

All the money raised at Furry Fall Festival goes to the animal center to help care for the animals as well as facility care costs.

For more information, you can find it here.