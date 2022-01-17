Tennesseans are receiving the opportunity to combine their passions for beer and the environment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Industry leaders statewide have started a new anti-litter and beautification program, Pick-Up for a Pint. The campaign is partnered with the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild to give people who are passionate about the environment, the opportunity to earn a free pint of their favorite beverage.

“We are honored to work with industry leaders to bring Pick-Up for a Pint to breweries statewide and rally support for the state’s successful litter pickup programs that collectively remove over 11 million tons of trash from Tennessee’s roadsides and green spaces every year,” said President and head of operations at Jackalope, Steve Wright.

Volunteers for the program will meet at a designated location to pick up litter, then sort items for recyclables. The cleanup supplies will be provided by a partnership with local Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates.

This campaign is the first in a series of industry-supported events and begins on Jan. 22 statewide. Tennesseans are encouraged to find an event in their area and pitch in, upcoming events can be found at https://www.pitchintn.com/.

“It is our hope that breweries will be inspired to carry this work forward and Tennesseans will recognize the proactive role they must play in combatting Tennessee’s litter problem,” said Wright.

Registration and details for this event can be found at https://bit.ly/3IbcRJc