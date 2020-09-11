PJ Parkinson’s Support Group continues mission online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – PJ Parkinson’s Support Group started in 2015 to provide support, resources, and advocacy to those living with Parkinson’s disease or caring for a loved one impacted by Parkinson’s. Today that organization continues that mission in a virtual world.

Like most businesses, non-profits have found ways to continue services without in-person contact. PJ Parkinson’s Support Group created virtual support group meetings that brought together not only locals, but people across the country and world who share the mission of making life better for families affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

This year they are also taking the annual 5K run/1K walk virtual on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., and they are asking for the community’s critical support. Participants can gather family and friends and join from anywhere. The Group encourages people to enjoy nature and culture as people walk in Iceland, Germany, Italy, Africa, and other countries.

WATE’s Matt Hinkin will emcee the event. Participants can register in advance and will receive a link to view the event online. Registration is $20, and t-shirts can be purchased for an additional $15.

This race proceeds support all free classes, respite care, mental health hotline, support group meetings, and all other services offered by PJ Parkinson’s Support Group. For more information on the organization, services, or the virtual race visit pjparkinsons.com.