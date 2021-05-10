Police Appreciation Luncheon happening Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In conjunction with National Police Week and Police Officers Memorial Day, a local partnership is sponsoring a Police Appreciation Luncheon on Saturday.

Knoxville Pays It Forward has partnered with The Chef’s Workshop and the Pannell Family to bring a family-friendly gathering that will provide lunches for all officers that serve Knox County and their families; plus at-risk youth from The Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Emerald Youth Foundation are also invited in order to build rapport between the youth and the officers.

“Our goal is to foster change,” the KnoxPALS website on the luncheon states. “We believe that dialogue between law enforcement and the community is the beginning of change that creates a better community.”

National Police Officer Memorial Day is Saturday, May 15.